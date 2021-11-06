Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.