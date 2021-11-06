Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

