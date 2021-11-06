Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

