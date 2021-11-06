Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $230.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.