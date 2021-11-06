Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $139.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

