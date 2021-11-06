Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $124.61 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

