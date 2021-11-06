Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

CAT opened at $205.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.