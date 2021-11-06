Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

PSTG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

