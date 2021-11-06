Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.77 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.83 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.