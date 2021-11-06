Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Textainer Group stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.