Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.77. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

