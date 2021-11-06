Robert W. Baird Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $85.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of MIME opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

