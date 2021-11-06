River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.48 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $3.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RIV stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock has a market cap of £231.58 million and a P/E ratio of 49.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.60.

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

