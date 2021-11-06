Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,042,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.