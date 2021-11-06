Richard Wright Sells 1,733 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.