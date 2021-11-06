RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Equities analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $985.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $963.07 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $660.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a fifty-two week low of $366.93 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.04.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

