ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.55. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 125,577,893 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.