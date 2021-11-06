Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RVLV. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.