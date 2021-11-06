Reviewing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cytek BioSciences and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $171.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 66.04 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -187.35

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66%

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats 10x Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

