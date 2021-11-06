Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

