Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $712.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.