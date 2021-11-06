Research Analysts Set Expectations for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LEG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

