Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kforce Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

