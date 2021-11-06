Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FE opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

