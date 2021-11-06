Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:GVA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

