Request (REQ) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $220.55 million and $8.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

