Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.
RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.38.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.82. The company had a trading volume of 808,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
