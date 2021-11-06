Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.82. The company had a trading volume of 808,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

