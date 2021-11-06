Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.88

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 10641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Repay by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

