Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.75. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

