Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

