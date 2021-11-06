Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,528 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.24% of Consolidated Water worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CWCO opened at $11.49 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

