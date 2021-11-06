Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,749 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

