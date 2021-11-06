Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.70 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 315,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $35,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

