Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

