Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Hess Midstream worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HESM opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 155.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

