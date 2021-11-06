Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SESN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SESN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

