Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 73,100 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.64 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

