Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLXXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF remained flat at $$32.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632. Relx has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

