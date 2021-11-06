Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,969. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.07.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 2,184.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

