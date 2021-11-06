Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $181.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.50.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

