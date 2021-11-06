Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

RGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.74. Regis has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $14.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

