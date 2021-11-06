Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

