REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.