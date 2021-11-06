Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.58

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $165.24, with a volume of 508483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

