Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Insider Sasha G. Macomber Buys 933 Shares

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) insider Sasha G. Macomber purchased 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $12,894.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

