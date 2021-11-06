Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

