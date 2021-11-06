Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.