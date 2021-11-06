Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,518.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,418.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 342.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

