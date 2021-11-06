Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $139.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

