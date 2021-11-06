Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,297 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 109,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 127.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

